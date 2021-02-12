Two people seriously injured in DeKalb apartment fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a fire at a DeKalb apartment on Friday morning.

The DeKalb Fire Department says they were called to 1400 West Lincoln Hwy around 4:21 a.m. and found one injured victim outside the building, with reports of a second victim still inside.

Fire crews were able to rescue the second victim. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One DeKalb Police officer suffered smoke inhalation but did not require medical treatment, and two cats were rescued.

The apartment was deemed uninhabitable, and suffered $150,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is under investigation.