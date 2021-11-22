Two people shot at Rockford house party, witnesses uncooperative with police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were shot, one critically, at a house party on Crested Butte Trail on Saturday, according to Rockford Police.
Police said they were called to a house in the area due to parking complaints and a loud party, around 2:40 a.m.
Officers reportedly heard shots fired inside the house and then saw multiple people running from the residence.
Two people, a 32-year-old man, who suffered life threatening injuries, and a 34-year-old man, were shot, police said.
Police said the people they spoke to in the house were uncooperative with officers. No suspect information was given.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.