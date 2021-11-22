Two people shot at Rockford house party, witnesses uncooperative with police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were shot, one critically, at a house party on Crested Butte Trail on Saturday, according to Rockford Police.

Police said they were called to a house in the area due to parking complaints and a loud party, around 2:40 a.m.

Officers reportedly heard shots fired inside the house and then saw multiple people running from the residence.

Two people, a 32-year-old man, who suffered life threatening injuries, and a 34-year-old man, were shot, police said.

Police said the people they spoke to in the house were uncooperative with officers. No suspect information was given.