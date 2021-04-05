Two people shot in Beloit over the weekend

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend.

The first happened on Saturday around 2:42 p.m., where a 25-year-old victim told police he was in his vehicle at Fourth Street and Portland Avenue when a red Lincoln SUV pulled up next to him and someone shot him. The victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Then, on Sunday, a 41-year-old victim told police he was sitting on his porch outside his home in the 1400 block of Randall Street when he was shot around 12:12 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wound.

Beloit Police ask that anyone with information on the shootings call 608-757-2244.