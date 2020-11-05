Two people shot in Rockford early Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after 2 people were shot in the 4400 block of Carthage Drive early Thursday.

Police say they were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m.

Both victims are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

Police have yet to give further details about the crime, or a description of a suspect.

