Two people shot in Rockford early Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after 2 people were shot in the 4400 block of Carthage Drive early Thursday.
Police say they were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m.
Both victims are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.
Police have yet to give further details about the crime, or a description of a suspect.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Watch soon: Nevada expected to release new results in presidential race
- LIVE: Trump campaign to hold news conference in Las Vegas at 8:30 a.m., Republicans filing lawsuit
- Ford recalls over 375,000 Explorers to fix suspension problem that caused multiple crashes
- Bustos wins re-election to Illinois 17th District seat
- Will we find out Thursday who the next president is?
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!