Two people shot overnight near 15th Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday morning, Rockford police officers on patrol heard gunshots near the area of 1500 15th Avenue. They found a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say that while police were still on scene, a 20-year-old female with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Police say both victims suffered serious injuries.

Agg. Battery with Firearm. Officers heard gunfire and responded to the area of 1500 15th Av where a 20 YOA male was located suffering from a GSW. RFD trans to hosp. While on scene a second victim, a 20 YOA fem, arrived at a local hosp. Both victims suffered serious injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 20, 2020

