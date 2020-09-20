Two people shot overnight near 15th Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday morning, Rockford police officers on patrol heard gunshots near the area of 1500 15th Avenue. They found a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say that while police were still on scene, a 20-year-old female with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Police say both victims suffered serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

