Two people shot, three arrested in Rockford shooting at Halloween party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim, and later arrested three people as they dropped another shooting victim off at a local hospital.

According to police, around 2:25 a.m. on October 30th, officers were flagged down by a 24-year-old man who said he had been shot at a party on Lakin Terrace.

Police said a car was seen speeding away from the area, and a gun was found in the vehicle’s flight path.

Officers pulled the car over at a local hospital as the occupants stopped to drop off another 24-year-old shooting victim.

The three people in the car were arrested.

Myesha Carbins (mugshot not available), 23, was charged with Reckless Discharge, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and possession of a defaced firearm.

Delilah McKinney (mugshot not available), 22, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Kenneth Woods (mugshot not available), 24, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Police said the first shooting victim is expected to be okay. No update was given on the second victim.