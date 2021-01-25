Two people shot while driving in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two motorists were shot while they were driving in Rockford on Friday.

Police say the first incident happened in the area of Auburn Street and Ridge Avenue around 9:05 p.m. The 27-year-old victim was shot in the leg, authorities said. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

The second incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of N. Rockton Avenue and Whitman Street, police said. The victim said he heard the shots fired, and then realized he’d been shot in the upper torso, according to authorities. He was hospitalized and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police have not said if the two incidents are related.