Two people suffer ‘severe injuries’ after crash outside Rockford City Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were taken to the hospital after suffering “severe injuries” in a crash on N. 2nd Street Monday morning, according to authorities.
Rockford Fire says responders were called to the scene at 10:25 a.m.
Two people in a dark gray Mitsubishi were hospitalized for severe injuries, according to Rockford Fire, while the driver of a light gray Toyota was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and a portion of the intersection of N. 2nd and E. State has been blocked off.
