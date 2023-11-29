ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two local real-estate firms are joining together.

Pioneer Real Estate is merging with Dickerson Nieman Realtors to form the largest independent brokerage in the area.

Residential real estate, new home construction, home remodeling, and property management will now take place under one roof.

Dickerson Nieman president Frank Wehrstein said Wednesday the merger represents a “win-win” for buyers and sellers.

“We’ll have more inventory because we have more agents out in the marketplace. We have weekly meetings which most agents in our marketplace don’t have the benefit of. So we feel our agents are more trained and they’ll bring more current information to buyers and sellers,” Wehrstein said.

In 2022, the two companies combined accounted for nearly 20% of property sales in the region, and plan to extend to the Quincy market.