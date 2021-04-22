Two Rockford area men face federal charges for illegally possessing a machine gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men from the Rockford area have been charged by a federal grand jury of illegally possessing a machinegun, in two separate incidents, the US Department of Justice announced.

21-year-old Javaughn Hixson was charged with 3 counts of possessing a conversion device, which the indictment alleges is a part designed solely and exclusively for use in converting a weapon into a machinegun.

Hixson pleaded not guilty to the charges during Thursday’s arraignment.

25-year-old Marcus D. Williams of Loves Park was charged with one count of possessing a firearm that had been converted into a machinegun.

Williams is currently in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections and his arraignment is set for a later date.

Each of the charged counts carries a maximum potential penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment followed by up to 3 years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.