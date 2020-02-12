Two Rockford colleges receive portion of $500 million state investment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A number of Illinois colleges are benefiting from a $500 million state investment.

The money is going to University of Illinois System’s Illinois Innovation Network and the Discovery Partners Institute.

Both Rockford locations of Northern Illinois University and U of I’s College of Medicine will be getting a slice of the funds.

The money is aimed at preparing students and workers for jobs in applied research and innovation.

“This nexus of partnerships, innovation hubs, public and private universities, national laboratories, and international research programs will fuel the next generation of economic vitality for communities across our state,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

The plan is projected to put $19 million back into the state economy over the next decade.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

