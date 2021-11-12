Two Rockford hospitals receive ‘C’ safety ratings from patient watchdog group

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-area hospitals received safety grades from Patient Watchdog this week. How did they do?

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program looked at data on how hospitals protect patients from injuries, infections and errors.

Beloit Memorial and Northwest Medicine Kishwaukee Hospitals received A’s.

OSF SaintAnthony got a B.

Rockford’s UW SwedishAmerican and Mercyhealth Rockton both received C’s.

Javon Bea Hospital Riverside was not ranked.

Over 2,600 hospitals across the country were included in the study.