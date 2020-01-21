Two Rockford men acquitted in 2018 Citgo gas station murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Antonio Sago, Jr. and Devontai Dotson have been found not guilty on all counts in connection with the murder of Jennifer Jones at a Rockford Citgo gas station in 2018.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, November 11th, in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 4315 Auburn Street.

The coroner says Jennifer Jones was shot in the chest. She was alive when they arrived on-scene, but she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another victim, 25-year-old Tommy Nabors, later arrived at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Marquell Longs, Antonio Sago and Devontai Dotson were all accused of Jones’ murder.

Marquell Longs. Photo: Rockford Police Department

According to the indictment, all three conspired to kill Nabors. Sago drove Dotson to the gas station, and acted as lookout while Longs was to commit the murder, but Longs and Sago were both charged with shooting at Nabors. Longs allegedly fired the rounds that killed Jones. Dotson was accused of giving the gun to Longs.

On Tuesday, Judge Brendan Maher cleared the two men of all charges in the case.

Longs is still in custody, and pleaded Not Guilty to the crime on February 22nd, 2019. He is due back in court on February 20th.

