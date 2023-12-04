ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men are in custody after they allegedly broke into a Salvation Army Thrift Shop on Saturday.

Ryan Olsen, 44, and Joshua Beilfuss, 40, face charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.

According to police, officers responded to the thrift shop, located at 1701 18th Avenue, around 4:50 a.m. for a report of a break-in.

Officers observed the store’s glass front door was broken. Both Olsen and Beilfuss allegedly ran from the scene following police arrival. Olsen was taken into custody shortly after.

Beilfuss was reportedly taken into custody following a K9 track conducted by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Both men are currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.