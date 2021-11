Centerville, UNITED STATES: A Walther P22 pistol, which according to media reports is similar to one of the weapons used by 23-year-old South Korean student Cho Seung-Hui in the Virginia Tech massacre, is pictured 17 April 2007 in Centerville, Virginia. Cho Seung-Hui moved to the United States when he was just eight, but 15 years later his name is set to be permanently etched on the tragic roll call of US school and campus killings after he mowed down 32 people before turning his gun on himself. AFP PHOTO/Tim Sloan (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday night, Rockford police pulled over two men and found a loaded handgun in the center console of the vehicle.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Court and John Streets.

The two men have been identified as Malik Tiger, 25, and Chance Toliver, 21, and were booked in the Winnebago County Jail.

Tiger has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid FOID, and various traffic violations.

Toliver was charged with a warrant out of Chicago