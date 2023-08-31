ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested early Wednesday morning after police responded to a burglary alarm at LKQ Auto Parts, 601 Harrison Avenue, Rockford Police announced in a press release.

Joseph Pumilia, 32, and John Redwine, 25, both of Rockford, face criminal trespass and burglary charges from the incident.

Officers responded to the business around 12:30 a.m. and were advised that two men, later identified as Pumilia and Redwine, were still on the property.

A perimeter was established and a K9 search was conducted. The two men were taken into custody shortly after.

Officers reportedly recovered burglary tools and various stolen parts from the men.

Redwine and Pumilia were lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. Pumilia is currently held on $1000 bond while Redwine has since been released.