Two Rockford men arrested on gun charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Edmond Lilly, 29, and Deanton Davis, 25, on weapons charges after guns were allegedly discovered during a traffic stop.

According to police, officer stopped a car at Rockton and Custer Avenues around 3:35 a.m. on Friday, March 21st.

Police said two handguns were discovered in the vehicle.

Lilly was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Armed Habitual Criminal. Records show he had previously been arrested for selling drugs in 2019. Charges were dropped against Lilly in a car-to-car shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Longwood Avenue in 2017.

Davis was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.