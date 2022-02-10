ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — John Tucker, 40, and Jason Teves, 51, have been charged as suspects in a pair of armed robberies at Rockford gas stations on the night of February 9th.

According to Rockford Police, the first robbery occurred at 11:25 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station at 4545 Sandy Hollow Road. Witnesses told police a man entered the store and held up the front clerk with a handgun, and fled with cash into a white SUV.

The second robbery occurred minutes later, at the Circle K at 3819 Broadway. Officers were informed that a suspect, matching the description of the Phillips 66 robbery, came in, went behind the front counter, held the cashier at gunpoint, and stole cash and cigarettes. Again, the suspect fled in a white SUV.

Rockford Police officers spotted the SUV a short time later, near Auburn and N. Main Street. After being pulled over, Tucker, who was driving, got out and ran, police said. Officers chased him down and took him into custody.

While this was happening, police said Teves got into the driver’s seat and drove off. Police later found the SUV at N. Main and Whitman Street and were able to take him into custody.

A gun, cash, and cigarettes were recovered in the car, police said.

Tucker has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Resisting Arrest.

Teves has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Fleeing to Elude.

Both men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.