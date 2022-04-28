ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dah Dah, 25, and Thu De, 24, have been arrested and charged with trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car at a business in the 400 block of Blackhawk Park Avenue, according to police.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the business around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and saw the two men walking in the area of 18th Avenue.

Police said Dah was arrested in the 600 block of 18th Avenue, while De was arrested in the 1900 block of S. 5th Street.

Dah was charged with Attempted Burglary, Felony Damage to Property, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

De was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

They were both booked into the Winnebago County Jail.