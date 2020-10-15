Two Rockford men charged with murder in beating death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men have been charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly severely beating a victim and then dumping them in a parking lot in March.

Two other people have been charged with concealing evidence and cleaning up the scene.

According to Rockford Police, Harry Lawson, 59, and Dylan Myers, 28, beat an unidentified victim so brutally on March 25th they died nearly three months after the attack, on June 4th.

After the beating, police say Lawson and Myers drove a minivan to the parking lot of an industrial business in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue and dumped the victim there.

Both Lawson and Myers were indicted by a Winnebago County Grand Jury on murder charges and face up to 60 years in prison, if convicted.

Cartese Smith, 28, and Jenna Angileri, 19, face charged of Obstruction of Justice and Destroying Evidence.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

