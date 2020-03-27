Two Rockford men face attempted murder charges for beating, dumping man in parking lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men have been charged with attempted murder for allegedly severely beating a man and dumping him in a parking lot. Two other people have been charged with concealing evidence and cleaning up the scene.

According to Rockford Police, Harry Lawson, 58, and Dylan Myers, 27, beat an unidentified victim so brutally that he remains in critical condition at a Rockford hospital.

After the beating, police say Lawson and Myers drove a minivan to the parking lot of an industrial business in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue and dumped the victim there.

Police were called to the scene at 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Both Lawson and Myers face charges of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Cartese Smith, 28, and Jenna Angileri, 19, face charged of Obstruction of Justice and Destroying Evidence.

Myers and Lawson were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

