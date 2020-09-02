Two Rockford men face charges in animal cruelty incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, Gary and Kenneth Edgeston, have been indicted by a Winnebago County Grand Jury for an incident in which one of them shot a dog.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, on August 17th, Rockford Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Jefferson Street for the shooting. Officers found the dog suffering from a bullet wound.

Gary Edgeston, 50, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

Kenneth Edgeston, 58, was charged with Obstructing Justice.

Gary Edgeston faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Kenneth Edgeston could serve 3 years, if found guilty.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on September 19th.

