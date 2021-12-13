Two Rockford men, one juvenile arrested after deadly shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday night, two men and a juvenile were arrested in connection to the murder of a 26-year-old man who was shot on the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane.

Police say they originally arrived to the scene after reports of a shooting and noticed a residence had been shot multiple times.

The officers were then notified of a walk-in gunshot victim at a Rockford hospital, the 26-year-old man, who came from the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released and has reportedly died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw a silver SUV involved in the incident and were able to track it down, resulting in the arrest of a 15-year-old male, 20-year-old Jeremiah Coleman, and 22-year-old Devon Hickman.

Police allegedly found and recovered three guns during the investigation.

Charges for the juvenile male are Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Discharge, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Outstanding Juvenile Custody Warrants.

Jeremiah Coleman was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Devon Hickman was charged with Felony Murder, five counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.