Two Rockford residents arrested after police find loaded handgun during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Two Rockford residents were arrested Friday after police found a loaded handgun while conducting a traffic stop.

The arrest happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. at Way-Low gas station, 2914 W. State Street. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop, and reportedly located and recovered a loaded handgun from Shonta Mackey, 37.

Mackey was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Kenneth Sowells, 26, was with Mackey during the traffic stop and was arrested as well. Sowells was charged with Obstructing Identification.