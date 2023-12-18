ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford Public School teachers are creating a children’s book highlighting the Rockford area.

Thomas Mitchell and Kathleen Henschen decided that it was their time to show what Rockford has to offer, so they wrote and illustrated “Exploring the Forest City.”

“It’s a must-read book,” said Mitchell. “It’s about exploration. It’s about fun, it’s (about) education, and it also shows us just how beautiful Rockford is.”

The book highlights local landmarks and Rockford’s history and culture.

Mitchell and Henschen teach English as a second language. They say a familiar story can help students learn.

“They always say kids need to be able to make connections, to be able to really get the book, to comprehend a book. That’s what happens here. They can make a connection because they’ve been here, they’ve seen it,” said Henschen.

“Reading this, and seeing their eyes light up, it was like Christmas morning,” Mitchell added. “They say, ‘I’ve seen that’ or ‘I know where this is.’ It was really beautiful.”

The pair say the book also serves as a tool for newcomers to the area.

“I look at it as a travel guide for people who are coming to visit the area, or who are moving here. This is what Rockford has to offer,” said Mitchell.