ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teen boys were arrested Thursday, April 8th, after police located them driving a stolen car.

According to Rockford Police, the car was spotted while parked at a the Way-Low gas station at 2914 West State Street around 7:15 p.m.

The two occupants were arrested without incident, police said.

They were each charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, and were released to their parents.