Two Rockford teens arrested for carjacking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 18-year-old Darius King and a 16-year-old male for a reported violent carjacking on Friday.

According to police, around 9:10 p.m., a man was warming up his car in the 2300 block of Overdene when two suspects approached him from behind, threw him to the ground, and took his car.

Police later located the car in the 2500 block of Halsted. Police said the driver fled into a building, where he was arrested. The passenger was also charged.

The 16-year-old teen was charged with Vehicular Hijacking, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Resisting Police.

King was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.