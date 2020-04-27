Two Rockford teens arrested on weapons charges

Breaking News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Thomas Brooks, 18, and Mardarius Wright, 18, on weapons charges after allegedly finding a weapon in their car Saturday.

Officers assigned to the Rockford Housing Authority conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Ranger Street in the Orton Keyes housing project around 1 a.m. Saturday. During the stop, police say a weapon was recovered.

Brooks and Wright were both charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No FOID.

They were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

