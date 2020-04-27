Two Rockford teens arrested on weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Thomas Brooks, 18, and Mardarius Wright, 18, on weapons charges after allegedly finding a weapon in their car Saturday.
Officers assigned to the Rockford Housing Authority conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Ranger Street in the Orton Keyes housing project around 1 a.m. Saturday. During the stop, police say a weapon was recovered.
Brooks and Wright were both charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No FOID.
They were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 16-year-old charged with robbing Rockford taxi driver
- Virus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices
- Pritzker reacts to executive order lawsuit ruling
- Winnebago County sees 50% spike in domestic violence cases
- Parents struggle to adjust to new role as teachers
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!