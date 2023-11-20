ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 14-year-old Rockford teens were detained early Monday morning after Rockford police officers found a vehicle reported stolen a few hours earlier.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers responded to Rebecca Drive and Highcrest Road around 3:05 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen earlier in the night. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly located the two male teens in a nearby parking lot, where they were detained.

One of the juveniles was lodged in juvenile detention and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to a vehicle. The other was released to a parent/guardian.