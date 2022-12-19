ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said two teens were shot in an incident on Sunday night in which officers ultimately recovered four handguns.

According to police, at 7:45 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was picked up in the 1400 block of Overdene Avenue and dropped off at a local hospital with life-threatening gun shot wounds.

Five minutes later, a 15-year-old gunshot victim was located inside a home in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard. Police said there were numerous people inside the house at the time, and the victim had been shot in the leg.

During the investigation, police said the four handguns and ammunition were found.

No further information was made available.