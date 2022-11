ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women had to be taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot.

Rockford Police officers responded to Arcadia Terrace, near Kilburn, just before 1 a.m. They saw a sedan driving away when they got there. The pulled it over and found two women inside, both with gunshot wounds to their legs.

There was no word on any arrests at the time of this writing.