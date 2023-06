BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County emergency services responded to a pair of rollovers on Thursday.

The accidents happened within 12 hours of each other. The first took place around 2 a.m. at Woodstock and Russellville in Bonus Township, leaving three people trapped in the vehicle until first responders arrived.

The second happened on Huber Road, just east of Genoa Road in Belvidere. One person also had to be extracted from the car after it rolled over. They were taken to the hospital.