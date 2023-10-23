ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have not identified a suspect in a Sunday shooting that sent two victims to the hospital because they allegedly refuse to cooperate.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to a local hospital for two-walk in shooting victims at around 10:35 a.m.

The victims, a 39-year-old female and 22-year-old male, were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Due to “conflicting information and little to no cooperation,” police have not identified a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.