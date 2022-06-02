ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating two shootings which occurred on the same street – on the same block – within 24 hours of each other.

On Tuesday night, police said no injuries were reported, but multiple shell casings were found in the 1600 block of Pauline Avenue around 11:51 p.m.

On Wednesday night, around 11:43 p.m., police said a man was shot in the same block, and suffered what was described as non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.