ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two stateline companies are heading to the final four of “Makers Madness.”

Both “Fruit by the Foot,” produced by General Mills in Belvidere, and the Orion Spacecraft capsule’s aft bulkhead, barrel and tunnel, made by Ingersoll in Rockford, are in the final round of the competition for “the coolest thing made in Illinois.”

The R1T electric truck produced in Normal and the custom blazed diffraction gratings made in Champaign round out the top four. Residents can vote for their pick of the coolest thing made in Illinois through April 24.