FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured, one seriously, during an arrest of a wanted sex offender on Wednesday.

According to police, around 11:44 a.m., the deputies were searching for William Troglin, 58, in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

Troglin was wanted in Ohio for a sex offender violation and a parole violation.

Police said Troglin ran from officers and was pursued on foot, and once he was tackled to the ground physically assaulted both deputies, attempting to strangle one of them.

One deputy suffered a minor leg and hand injury, the other suffered a significant injury to his right leg that will require surgery, officials said.

Troglin was arrested after backup officers arrived.

He faces charges for four felonies in Stephenson County, two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, and two counts of Aggravated Resisting a Peace Officer.

Troglin was not injured in the struggle and was taken to the Stephenson County Jail, where he is being held without bond, police said.