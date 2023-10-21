FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — On October 8, Mike Sweeney and Christopher Choquette were involved in a car accident leaving the two needing to be rushed to the hospital.

“Him(Mike) and Chris are going to have a journey together, as close as they are, I know that they will, they’ll pull each other through this and keep each other strong,” said Nichole Sweeney, Mike’s Sister.

The Stephenson County roommates are fighting for their lives. Christopher’s Stepdad, Dominic Demaria says it’s tough on the whole family.

“He’s just been a blessing for me. I don’t have any kids, but he’s like the closest thing to my son that I have. And, you know, just a terrific person.” Demaria said filled with emotions.

“Got one of the biggest hearts, I think, out of anyone that I’ve ever met,” Nichole said about her brother. “So positive. And he’s he’s still remaining positive through all of this.”

The two have been in the hospital since. Mike was paralyzed from his waist down. Chris has a list of injuries including nearly a dozen cracked ribs. He’s now in an induced coma.

“We did have him up on Sunday for a little bit,” Demaria said about his stepson. “They brought him out a little bit. You know, just kind of told them who, what, where, why, and when. And the first thing he did was ask for was Mike, Where’s my roommate? So, Mike, did get to go down there and at least see him.”

While the focus is on recovery Nichole says that life at home will be very different for the two men.

“There’s going to be a lot of things probably that we won’t even think about as far as, you know, house modifications and rehab and all that stuff. So my biggest focus was in the moment seeing how I could help, and that’s why I set up a GoFundMe and outreach community. It was just amazing,” Nichole said.

Through GoFundMe the men have received more than $25,000. The overwhelming support makes both Nichole and Dominic emotional

“I mean, I have never seen anything like this ever in my entire life. And how much this community has come together for these two is just a blessing. And I can’t stress that anymore. Just beautiful. Absolutely beautiful,” said Demaria.

