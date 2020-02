NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New Milford Fire called in Blackhawk Fire and ATS Ambulance Sunday morning to help with a semi crash.

It happened at Baxter Road and 11th Street.

The driver of the Amazon semi-truck had to be extricated. You can see from the picture posted to the New Milford Fire Protection District Facebook page, the entire cab was smashed in.

Both New Milford Fire and ATS Ambulance transported one patient to the hospital.