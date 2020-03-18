Two teens in stolen vehicle crash while fleeing from Rockford Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens are in custody, and another driver injured, after the suspects allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into another car at Kishwaukee and Buckbee Streets tonight.

Rockford Police say patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle at the same time the juvenile occupants saw them.

Police say the driver of the car sped off and disobeyed a stop sign, striking another car which was northbound at the intersection.

The two suspects, along with the occupant of the other vehicle, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and issued traffic citations. The 16-year-old passenger was charged with trespass to a vehicle and obstructing identification.

Both teens were released to their parents.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

