Two teens injured in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two teens were shot early Sunday morning during an argument between two groups of people.

Police say it happened around 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of N. Winnebago Street. Arriving officers located the two injured teens, and learned that the two groups had a verbal argument when someone started shooting.

The two victims are said to be okay; no suspect information was given.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

