Two teens injured in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two teens were shot early Sunday morning during an argument between two groups of people.
Police say it happened around 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of N. Winnebago Street. Arriving officers located the two injured teens, and learned that the two groups had a verbal argument when someone started shooting.
The two victims are said to be okay; no suspect information was given.
