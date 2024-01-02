ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl, were injured after police say a car pulled up alongside them on 11th Street and the occupants opened fire.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the incident happened around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of 11th Street as the victims were traveling in the area.

Police said there were five occupants in the car, and the two were shot when a car that was unknown to them pulled up alongside them, and shots were fired.

Authorities said both teens are expected to recover from their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

No suspects or arrests have been announced in the case.