Two wanted in South Carolina homicide captured in northern Illinois

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) – Local and federal authorities in Illinois work together and arrest two people wanted for a South Carolina homicide.

Officers arrested Jorden Johnson, 28 & Latisha Evans, 20 overnight Friday on E. 4th Street. They’re currently being held in the Whiteside Co. Jail and are expected to be transported back to South Carolina.

Investigators first became aware of the suspects on July 4th. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle on fire in Harmon. They determined the car was linked to the homicide. At the time, police said Evans and Johnson had ties to the area.

Local agencies worked with the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center, US Marshals Service, and the FBI.

