RUSK, Wis. (WTVO) — Two Wisconsin 18-year-olds are dead after drowning at Lipsett Lake on Friday.

Burnett County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls around 5:01 p.m. Friday for two missing swimmers on Rusk’s Lipsett Lake, according to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple agencies responded to the call, using air and water drones, underwater radar, boats and divers to find the missing swimmers.

Grace Rhine and Kyree Shaw, both 18 of Blaine, Minnesota, were found in 15-20 feet of water. Both were pronounced dead at the scene after life saving measures were performed.

A third person was pulled from the water and transported to a local hospital. They have since been released.

Strong wind and choppy waters are believed to have played a role in the drownings of the teenagers. The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources,