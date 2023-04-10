CAMERON, Wis. (WTVO) — The two police officers killed during a traffic stop in Wisconsin over the weekend have been identified.

It happened in Cameron, about 40 miles north of Eau Claire. Emily Breidenbach, 32, was from the Cheteck Police Department. Hunter Scheel, 23, served with Cameron.

The two exchanged gunfire with a driver during a traffic stop, which originally started as a welfare check. Both officers died at the scene.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers commented about Saturday’s violence on Monday.

“It’s sad anytime we end up with a situation like this,” Evers said. “I, mean we’re talking about small groups of people, you know, four officers in one of the villages, and you lose one of them, that’s 25%.”

Police said that the shooter was Glenn Perry, 50. He died at the hospital.

A public memorial for the officers is scheduled for Wednesday night.