BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two residents of Beloit Health and Rehabilitation Center celebrated their 100th and 101st birthdays this week.

Ione Reetz turned 100 years old today. Her neighbor, Glennis Horne, celebrated her 101st on September 19th.

A birthday party for Reetz was held at the home, attended by family and friends who snacked on cake and ice cream.

Reetz said she worked at JCPenny and retired there after 25 years. She moved to Beloit with her husband, Edmund, in 1945.

She said she doesn’t feel 100.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. They asked me what’s so different about it and I said, ‘I don’t know,'” she said.