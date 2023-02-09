JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night.

According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a physical disturbance, and the two women were escorted out.

An off-duty officer was passing by the scene and heard shots being fired in the parking lot, and saw the two women run into an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge Street. Police said they found multiple shell casings.

Both women were arrested after police searched the apartment and found a gun, THC and drug paraphernalia located in an area that 2 children had access to.

Abarca was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Battery, and Bail Jumping.

Payton was charged with Disorderly Conduct While Armed, Battery, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Child Neglect, and Intoxicated Use of a Firearm.

Abarca was charged and released. Payton is being held at the Rock County Jail.