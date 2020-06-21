Two women critically hurt in head-on crash in Rock County

HARMONY, Wis. (WTVO) — On Saturday at 7:47 p.m., several crews were called to a two vehicle crash in the Harmony Township on E. US Hwy 14 near Old Humes Road.

A Chevrolet Cruze driving east bound by a 47-year old Clinton woman cross the median on the curve and struck a Ford Escape traveling westbound by a 24-year old Rockford woman.

The two women were rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries. Traffic on East US

Highway 14 was rerouted for more than two hours while the crash was being investigated.

The crash is still under investigation.

Officials say they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

