Two women gunned down in early morning Janesville shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Janesville, according to police.

Janesville Police say the two women were shot around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive.

Both women were taken to Mercy Hospital, where they died.

Names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

The Janesville Police Department plans to hold a press conference on the shooting at 5 p.m. Monday.

