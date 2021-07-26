Two women injured after gunmen in Rockford roadway open fire on their vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women were shot as they were passengers in a friend’s car when a group of suspects standing in a roadway opened fire on their vehicle.
Rockford Police say the incident happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday near Miriam and N. Pierpont Avenues.
The two women went to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, and were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.