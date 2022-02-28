ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 29-year-old woman was injured in a shooting at a Rockford cleaning service on Saturday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to Eva & Kids Cleaning Service, at 1417 S. 4th Street, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a large group of people fleeing from the business.

The 28-year-old was found inside the business and was taken to a local hospital.

The 29-year-old woman was sitting in a car near the business and suffered a graze wound from a bullet. She was treated at a hospital and released.